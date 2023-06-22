Coastguard helicopter and emergency services rescue person in Portland

Play Brightcove video

Watch the rescue footage captured by Geoff Moore here.

Emergency services, including a coastguard helicopter, helped to airlift an injured person to hospital in Portland.

Two coastguard teams, a lifeboat, and three ambulance crews helped rescue the individual who had injured themselves on a coasteering trip.

Footage shows the helicopter coming into the coast where crews are already treating the injured on the rocks near Portland Bill.

Emergency services confirmed that the person had been transported by helicopter to hospital in Dorchester.