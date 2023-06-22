Cyclist killed after crash on A38 near Plymouth

A cyclist injured in a crash on the A38 near Plymouth has died.

Police were called at around 2:50am on Wednesday 21 June following reports of a collision between a Hyundai saloon and a cyclist near Deep Lane, Plympton.

The road was fully closed and the injured cyclist, a 45-year-old man from the Mid-Devon, area was taken to Derriford Hospital in a critical condition.

Police have now confirmed he later died and his next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 49-year-old man from Plymouth, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses and potential dashcam footage, anyone with information should contact 101 quoting case reference 50230174296.