Domino’s pizzas being delivered by jet pack at Glastonbury Festival 2023

Domino’s is trialling a world-first jet suit pizza delivery to festival-goers by partnering with jet suit giants, Gravity Industries.

Locals were left stunned as they saw the Domino’s delivery driver-turned-pilot take-off from the nearby Glastonbury store and fly over hedge-lined fields carrying pizzas and sides in a custom made, jet suit delivery box.

Natalie Dixon, a party-goer en-route to the world-famous Glastonbury Festival, said: “Seeing a jet suit thing fly over Glasto was wild. I’ve never seen a jet suit, let alone one delivering pizzas.

"I can’t wait to see one land on my doorstep in the future.”

The jet suits, which are worth hundreds of thousands of pounds each, were customised for Domino’s to ensure the pizzas are delivered piping hot.

Domino’s jet suit deployment director Sam Wilson said: “When we realised pitching up to serve slices inside the festival was impossible, we took inspiration from this years’ headliner to launch our own rapid delivery trial – it was a bit of a no brainer.

“Every year we see huge numbers of random requests from festival goers trying to sneak pizza into the party, so this year we wanted to take a giant step towards and trial our very own rocket man service to help hungry campers get a slice of sky-high satisfaction in the future."

At this stage it’s just a trial, but in terms of whether or not the new delivery service is the beginning of a nation-wide rocket-powered fleet, the Domino’s spokesperson added: "All we can say at this stage is that the idea has legs…or wings…or jets."

A spokesperson at Gravity Industries added: “Keeping pizza piping hot using the jet suit is definitely an unusual utilisation of our tech and pizza isn’t in our normal flight plan, but being able to exceed the average delivery time by flying through the Somerset fields and feed campers with the pizza delivery experts certainty shows the future of a fast delivery service.”