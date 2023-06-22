Founder Michael Eavis gets back on stage at Glastonbury Festival 2023

Play Brightcove video

Watch Michael Eavis on stage here.

Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis delighted fans by stepping back on to stage at this year's festival.

He appeared on The Park stage with his band and performed a number of classics including: My Way, Send in the Clouds and Suspicious Minds.

His appearance on stage was greeted by jubilant crowds with many chanting his name.

For some of those in attendance it was a chance for them to pay tribute to the founder of what has become the biggest music festival in the world.

Martin Williams from Bridgwater said: "He’s created a myth, incredible. He’s opened people’s eyes. Thank you to him.”

Will Atkinson from Cheshire said: “He is just amazing. Everything was so good. It was quite moving seeing him up there. It’s part of history.”

Charlotte Fairclough from Dorset said: "Every Thursday he does this. It’s how it begins and ends. It’ll never be the same without him.

"Michael Eavis is Glastonbury. His face is what everyone wants to see."