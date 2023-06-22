A group of teenagers have been arrested for causing a car crash that left a woman with serious injuries.

Police were called to the Cranbrook area of Pinhoe on Wednesday 21 June around midday to reports of a car driving erratically. The car failed to stop when officers arrived.

Shortly afterwards, the car, a grey Peugeot 508 saloon, was in collision with a pedestrian in Lower Harrington Lane, Pinhoe.

A woman in her 30s was left with serious injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to hospital. Her injuries are described as not life threatening.

It is believed the vehicle had been stolen from the Exeter area.

An 18-year-old man from the Exeter area and three younger teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. All four remain in police custody.

Devon and Cornwall Police is making a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct [IOPC] following the incident. The force will await a decision from the IOPC regarding how it wishes to proceed with this matter.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or Ring doorbell/dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 773 of 20/06/23.