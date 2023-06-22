Glastonbury Festival 2023: Biggest hint yet Arctic Monkeys will perform

An Instagram story has indicated Arctic Monkeys will perform at Glastonbury Festival despite Alex Turner getting acute laryngitis earlier this week.

The band were forced to pull out of their Dublin gig. In the announcement on 19 June, the group said: "We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys' show at Marlay Park in Dublin tomorrow.

"Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice has been ordered to rest.

"Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitable cause to all their Irish fans."

According to the NHS, acute laryngitis is inflammation of the larynx/voice box and in most cases, it gets better without treatment in about a week.

This has caused people to worry the band will have to pull out of their headline slot at Glastonbury on Friday 23 June. However, a post on Instagram from Alex Turner’s girlfriend Louise Verneuil on 22 June has given people hope.

The instagram story implies the band will play Credit: Instagram: iamlouiseverneuil

The photo is a selfie of her in a car and has the caption ‘Go Glasto’.

The photo was shared on her story around midday on 22 June, meaning it will disappear after 24 hours - a few hours before the Arctic Monkeys are supposed to perform.