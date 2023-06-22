Sir Elton John will bring on four special guests during his headline show at Glastonbury this weekend, his husband David Furnish has revealed.

The Rocket Man superstar will take to the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm on Sunday night (25 June) for what has been called his final UK gig.

Writing in festival newspaper the Glastonbury Free Press, Michael Eavis said: “Elton John is obviously going to be incredible. I’m so pleased he’s finally playing."

Furnish told Sky News’ Beth Rigby the set will include: “Four collaborators of his choosing. People, he just thought, ‘I’d really like to do something with these artists at Glastonbury’. And that’s all I’m going to say.”

When Rigby asked him for names, Furnish said: “Sorry. I am sworn to secrecy.”

With plenty of collaborations under his belt, rumours are already swirling as to who might join Elton John on stage - with Dua Lipa, Eminem and Lady Gaga just some of the names on people's lists.

Furnish continued: “This one is very special. It is not just another day in the office.

“It’s a different set list – it’s a huge outdoor live festival. He’s got four different collaborators joining him on stage at different times, who I won’t name, sorry.

“So, he’s done a lot of changes. A lot on his plate, so I think he’s anxious. Yeah, but I think good, anxious, healthy anxious.”

Arctic Monkeys are headlining on Friday (23 June) and Guns N’ Roses will close on Saturday (24 June).

Sir Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will close in Sweden next month but Furnish revealed that’s not the end of music for his husband.

He said: “I don’t think he’ll be sitting on the sofa with a remote control.

“He’s going to go back into the studio in October and start his next album. Which will be great. He’s not done a studio album in a long time.”

