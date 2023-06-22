Helicopter and rescue teams looking for missing Devon man

Helicopter, coastguard and search and rescue teams are trying to find a 53-year-old man who has been reported missing from South Molton.

Police say they are 'extremely concerned' for the welfare of Giles Jeffery who was last seen in the Barnstaple area around 2pm on Monday 19 June.

A number of his personal belongings were located in the Lee Bay area, Ilfracombe on 21 June.

Officers are asking for the public to look out for Giles and report any sightings to them.

He is described as white, around 6ft 1in tall, of medium build, with short mousy brown hair and grey stubble. His clothing is not known at this time.

Anyone who sees Giles or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 999, quoting log number 160 of 21/06/23.