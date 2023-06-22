Joe Wicks is ‘super excited’ to lead workout at Glastonbury Festival 2023 

Joe Wicks will be leading a PE lesson in the Theatre and Circus Field on Friday 23 June to get festival-goers ready for a jam-packed weekend of music.

Speaking to The Glastonbury Free Press, Joe revealed he bought a ticket for the first time and thought it would be “an amazing experience” to run a class from the festival.

He said: “I got super excited and thought it’d be cool to do a workout while I’m here. It’s a great moment to come together, and a good start to the weekend. And I can tell my friends I’ve played Glastonbury!”

The session - which Joe will be on stage for - will include a five-minute warm up, and a half-hour workout of bodyweight exercises, meaning everyone can join in because no equipment is needed.

Joe Wicks ran a huge HIIT workout at BST Hyde Park in London last year Credit: PA

Joe said: “It’s a family fitness workout, so you can have a baby in a carrier or a kid in a stroller. Bring your mum or your gran. It’s not like a military style bootcamp. We’ll do a bit of dancing, music’s playing, and then you’re going to walk away feeling energised and excited for the rest of the festival.”

Joe hosted daily PE lessons on his YouTube channel during lockdown to get people moving from the safety of their homes without the need for expensive fitness equipment.

He said from this he realised that “exercise can feel quite daunting and intimidating” but stressed it can be “so much fun”.

PE lessons with Joe during lockdown Credit: PA

Joe said: “It’s fun, and about teaching people you can have a great workout and feel good about yourself at the end.”

On the subject of the line-up, Joe said he’s a 'massive Elton John fan' and also looking forward to the Arctic Monkeys, Fred Again, and Lewis Capaldi.

Joe’s workout will take place at The Gateway, within the Theatre and Circus Field at 11.15am on Friday 23 June.