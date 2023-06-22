Play Brightcove video

A new six-part series with many links to Bristol is now out on ITVX.

Ruby Talking is set in a Bristol call centre and stars Jayde Adams, Katherine Kelly and Joe Sims.

Adams and Sims are both from Bristol themselves. Adams is a producer on the show and said it’s been seven years and eight months in the making.

She said when she told the executive she used to work in a call centre, the executive said it was a “great idea for a series”.

Adams said: “[The executive] was like ‘I’m going to pop it in a draw, and you’re going to go off and get famous, and then we’re going to come back to it’.”

What followed years later was a meeting with ITV, and the idea was commissioned for a programme on the spot. Adams said this was “incredible” because normally you get given a pilot episode first, never a full series.

On her role as producer, Adams said: “I got a producer credit on the show which meant I was very much able to be a voice on set which was really great for comradery and made sure that all the actors had a voice.”

Sims joked: “I’ve never been more scared of anyone in my entire life!”

The pair of actors met in May 2022 and said they had a lot in common due to both growing up in Bristol. They even found out they lived near each other in London without knowing it.

Open auditions were held in Bristol for the show, with 1,000 Bristolians showing up before numbers were whittled down to 30-40 people seen on the day.

The show’s director is also from Bristol.

Sims said: “This is a love letter to the city of Bristol and all the amazing people that are from there.

“I’ve never laughed so much in my life, it was a real joy to go to work. When you work in a call centre you see everybody - like the gamut of humanity. There’s something for everyone in this - like a Madonna album.

“At the heart of it, it’s lush. Ruby speaking is a big hug.”

Ruby Speaking is on ITVX and available to stream for free now.