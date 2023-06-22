Part of the M5 is blocked this morning because of a lorry fire.

The incident has been reported on the Bristol-bound side of the motorway.

Roads monitoring website Inrix says: "One lane closed and delays due to lorry fire on M5 Northbound from J23 A39 (Bridgwater North) to J22 (Burnham-on-sea).

"Congestion to the A38 towards Burnham on Sea as traffic diverts away from the fire.

Travel time is currently around 20 minutes.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for further details.