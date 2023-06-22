Two newlyweds are spending their first days of married bliss in the loos at Glastonbury Festival.

Chelsea Clarke and Jake Taylor got married on 16 June and now a few days later they’re volunteering for WaterAid at Glastonbury Festival.

Having volunteered on the 'Loo Crew' before, the pair - who are both doctors at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle - are back for more.

Chelsea said: “We love Glastonbury Festival’s atmosphere, there’s an endless list of things to do – I can’t wait to see Lizzo and Elton John, the Circus Field is incredible too and we always relax in the Healing Fields.

“Our values really align with the festival and WaterAid’s focus on raising the profile of the climate crisis in terms of what we can do about it if we all join together.

Credit: WaterAid/ Ben Roberts

“I love that when we’re working, we meet so many interesting people. The festival-goers always ask plenty of questions, it enhances the whole experience for us. We share a laugh whilst at the same time, talk about something that matters to us.”

Coincidentally the couple first met during the week of World Toilet Day (marked annually on 19 November) at university.

Jake said: “Chelsea started a conversation about toilets and how crazy it was that there’s still a lack of toilets around the world; straightaway I knew she was the one for me! Following this, the first Christmas present I ever got her was a toilet and a tippy-tap from WaterAid’s online shop.”

Both have volunteered for WaterAid at Glastonbury Festival before, Chelsea in 2017 and both of them were there in 2022, when the festival made a welcome return after the pandemic.

When asked about why they’ve chosen to have a honeymoon cleaning toilets, Chelsea said: “We like to be adventurous and do things a bit differently, the idea of a standard honeymoon didn’t quite fit our personalities. Given how we met, chatting about toilets and how important they are, it seemed like the perfect way for us to celebrate!

“We even timed our wedding plans so we could be at Glastonbury the week after, and we specifically chose to volunteer with WaterAid as it felt more ‘us’.”

As well as cleaning loos, the pair are hoping to have a ‘handfasting ceremony’ whilst they’re at Glastonbury Festival. This ceremony is when a couple’s hands are gently tied together with ribbon in the ritual to represent their commitment to each other.

WaterAid has 684 volunteers on site this year, including over 400 in the Sanitation Team that includes the Loo Crew, and 231 in the Water Team. WaterAid has been a charity partner of Glastonbury Festival since 1994.

