Plymouth Argyle's Adam Randell says he is relishing the chance to take on former Premier League clubs such as Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton.

Speaking after the fixtures for the forthcoming Championship season were released - with newly promoted Argyle starting at home to former manager Neil Warnock's Huddersfield Town - Randell told ITV West Country he can't wait to get started.

'It's very exciting for us and everyone involved,' he said.

'Everyone's looking forward to that first game at home. I wanted a home game, definitely, to get the place bouncing and hopefully it can become a bit of a fortress again.

'I'm looking forward to playing Leicester, they've had an amazing few years, they have achieved some incredible things, so to test ourselves against them will be brilliant.'

After kicking off the campaign at home to Huddersfield, Argyle then take on Watford, Southampton, Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers.

The furthest trips for fans of the always-committed Green Army's away fans include Middlesborough, Sunderland and Hull.

Leeds United, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, will visit Home Park for first time since 2006 in February.

In December the Pilgrims head to Leicester City, with the return fixture in April.