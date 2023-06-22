Police ‘grow increasingly concerned’ for missing St Ives man 

Police have said they are growing 'increasingly concerned' for a man from St Ives who has been missing since last week.

Harry Dalkins, from Lelant, was last seen getting off a bus in St Ives at the bus station at around 10.25pm on 17 June. The direction of travel from there is unknown.

He is described by police as medium build, he has dark hair but possibly may have shaved his head, and he has a tattoo of a large Celtic cross on his right arm.

He is believed to have been wearing khaki-coloured trousers and Timberland boots. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Officers are appealing for members of the public to check any relevant doorbell, CCTV or dash-cam footage in the area.

If you have seen Harry or know of his current whereabouts, please contact the police on 999 quoting Log 207 19 June.