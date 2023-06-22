A man who indecently exposed himself to a woman who was walking her dog in Swindon is being searched for by police.

It happened around 7.30pm on 12 June. The woman, in her 20s, was with her dog in the woods at Southbrook Playing Fields.

The man is described as white, aged in his early 20s, with dark hair and was wearing dark-coloured gym shorts and a light t-shirt.

Wiltshire Police are asking anyone who was in the area at that time who spotted someone acting suspiciously to call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230059182.

Alternatively, they can call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.