Watch the moment Richard proposed here.

A couple from Hull have kicked off Glastonbury with a marriage proposal.

Richard Dexter and Natalie Webster have been together for 13 years and have an 11-year-old daughter called Lily. The couple arrived at the legendary festival with Lily on Wednesday 21 June. Around 210,000 people are expected to attend Worthy Farm for this year's festival (22-25 June).

Richard felt it was the perfect place to pop the question. He said: "Glastonbury means a lot to us as a family. This is our fourth year coming and second with our daughter Lily.

"It has been on my mind for a long time and it has just been a case of trying to find the right place.

"I was going to do it last year but there was quite a few other people who proposed so I didn't."

Lily had no idea her dad had planned this, and nearly ruined it according to Richard. He said: "This year almost went pear-shaped as well because our daughter was saying she was getting cold and wanted to go back to the tent. She had no idea."

Richard, Natalie and their daughter Lily

Thankfully everything went according to plan and Natalie said yes. She said afterwards: "It was amazing, I am absolutely shaking.

"It was so lovely I couldn't hear anyone else I was so emotional. It is just so nice to have shared it with these people here."