Concern is growing for a man from Weymouth who has gone missing.

Joe Clements, 25, was last seen by family at around 11am on Tuesday 20 June.

He was believed to be in the Chesil Beach area on Portland some time during the evening and has not been seen or heard of since.

Joe is described as five feet nine inches tall and of slim build with brown hair.

Inspector Gareth Bishop, of Dorset Police, said: "We are concerned for Joe’s welfare and officers are carrying out searches in the area, assisted by the NPAS helicopter and HM Coastguard.

He added: "I am appealing to anyone who has seen Joe or a man matching the description given to please come forward.

"I would also ask Joe if you see this to please make contact with us or your family as we just want to make sure you are all right."

Anyone with any information as to Joe's whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police via their website or call 101 and quote incident number 21:401.