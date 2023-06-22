Wiltshire Police has reassured the public it will not give up on investigating crime in the county as it launched a fresh appeal for information following a sexual assault inside a nightclub in Salisbury more than ten months ago.

The incident took place on August bank holiday (27/08) last year around 1am.

DI Louise Morley said: “We are aware this reported incident took place almost a year ago, but we’re keen to let people know that we do not give up investigating crime in our county.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the Outback nightclub (now Vibe) on August 27 and saw anything suspicious, or saw a female being harassed by a male and assaulted.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who was inside or outside the nightclub and took photos or video.”

A 24-year-old man has been questioned in connection with the offence.

If you saw what happened, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 54220090597.

DI Morley went on to say: “We take all crime reported to us extremely seriously and want to urge anyone who feels unsafe to let us and/or workers in the night-time economy know.

“Wiltshire Police has a dedicated initiative called Project Vigilant where officers in uniform and plain clothes are in pubs and nightclubs looking to identify anybody who is showing signs of potential perpetrator behaviour. We can then intervene before they might go on to commit a serious sexual offence.

“We want to talk to people to make them aware that their behaviour is unacceptable or could be quite alarming and distressing to other members of the public.

“It’s really important to us that people do feel safe and are able to go out and enjoy a night out without the fear of what might happen at the end of the night and the fear of other people out.”

You can find out more about reporting sexual assaults to us through our website Rape and sexual assault | Wiltshire Police or you can call 101, or 999 in an emergency.