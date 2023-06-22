Woman hospitalised in Bristol robbery 

Play Brightcove video

Watch the CCTV footage from Avon and Somerset Police

The victim was walking along Richmond Terrace in Avonmouth when she was pushed to the floor and her handbag was stolen at around 12.20am on 16 April.

The suspect - described by police as tall, of slim build, in his late 20s, with short hair - also took her Samsung phone, cash, and bank cards.

The victim was taken to hospital with a broken arm and extensive bruising.

Investigating officer, PC Alex Parker, said: "We are releasing two bits of CCTV footage in the hope that someone will recognise the individuals.

"We appreciate the footage is not the best quality, but we are hoping people either recognise the mannerisms of the subjects in the first clip, or the silver BMW saloon car in the second clip.

"We would like to speak with these people as we believe they have important information about the incident which may help us further our investigation."

If you have any information, or saw any suspicious behaviour, please contact 101 and quote reference 52233087330.