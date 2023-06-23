19-year-old motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash on Cornwall road

A 19-year-old motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash involving a car in Helston.

Police were called at around 9:20pm on 22 June following reports of a collision involving a white coloured Honda Jazz and a black Sym 125cc motorcycle on the A3083.

South Western Ambulance Service, Cornwall Air Ambulance and the police also attended the incident.

The rider of the motorbike, who is a local man, was treated at the scene having sustained significant injuries before he was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

The A3083 between Hospital Cross, Helston and Culdrose roundabout was closed for around six hours while scene investigation work took place.

Police are appealing for witnesses particularly those with dashcam footage that could assist with the investigation, they should contact 101 quoting log 1037.