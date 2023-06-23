Play Brightcove video

Watch Sam Blackledge's report.

A festival of kites will take place in Plymouth at the start of July, celebrating the city's diversity and bringing together people of different cultures.

The event, held on 1 July, is expected to attract up to 200 people.

Workshops have been taking place to highlight the importance and history of kite-making around the world.

The ancient art is believed to have been started thousands of years ago and, for many, kites symbolise freedom.

Regis Ntavuka, from the Plymouth and Devon Racial Equality Council (PDREC), said: "Each country has their own way of building a kite - whether you're British, or you're from Brazil or Pakistan or China.

"We all remember building a kite as a kid, but you will have different ways of building it. So it's like a really great way to connect people."

The PDREC's event is expected to bring together people who have fled from war or persecution in their homelands.

Mikel grew up in Aleppo in Syria, but has since found a new life in Plymouth. When discussing the kite-making, he told ITV News how it takes him back to his younger years.

Mikel said: "I remember when I was a child, this was a happy time."

Mikel left his home in Aleppo.

Regis Ntavuka said: "It brings them back to childhood in a positive way, because obviously when they come here, they're coming from a very negative background in their country so there's that connection as well of bringing back a sweet memory of when they were kids and flying kites."

Manager Julie Paget said: "I've talked to people and they say 'Oh yeah, I remember making kites in my grandfather and my father, and my siblings when I was younger'. I'm hoping that lots of people come along and fly their kites, not just people who have been to the workshops.

"People can bring their own kites or come and make a kite on the day, and we're going to have the 'great kite release', we're going to try and get as many kites in the air as possible."