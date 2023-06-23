Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury Festival 2023 

The Sheffield band has taken to the stage just days after they cancelled a gig because lead singer Alex Turner was unwell with acute laryngitis.

The Pyramid Stage has had a night of rocks bands with Foo Fighters playing a surprise set earlier and Royal Blood following. Arctic Monkeys are closing the festival for Friday.

They opened their show on the main stage with Sculptures Of Anything Goes, with Turner raising the mic stand above his head at one stage, before launching straight into an energetic rendition of Brianstorm.

Other hits played so far include Snap Out Of It, Don’t Sit Down Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair, and Crying Lightning.

Turner said: “The Monkeys are back on the farm… wow."

Credit: PA

After performing Arabella, Turner described the moment as “outstanding” before playing Four Out Of Five.

The band is currently in the middle of a huge tour across 12 countries. On 25 June they’re scheduled to be at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow for their final UK date of the tour, before heading to Poland.