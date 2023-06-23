The belongings of a 53-year-old man missing from Devon have been found near the sea.

Giles Jeffery, from South Molton, was last seen in the Barnstaple area around 2pm on 19 June.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they are “extremely concerned for [his] welfare”.

Earlier this week, a helicopter, the coastguard and search and rescue teams were trying to find him.

A number of his personal belongings were located in the Lee Bay area, Ilfracombe on Wednesday 21 June.

Police are carrying out searches and enquiries in an effort to locate him.

Officers are asking for the public to look out for Giles and report any sightings to him.

Giles is described by police as white, around 6ft 1in tall, of medium build, with short mousy brown hair and grey stubble. His clothing is not known at this time.

Anyone who sees Giles or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police via 999, quoting log number 160 of 21/06/23.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…