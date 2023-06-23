Bristol man jailed for 16 years after raping two women

Luke Thompson has been jailed for 16 years after raping two women in Swindon and Bristol.

Thompson had pleaded not guilty, forcing his victims to relive the experiences through a trial at Bristol Crown Court. He was found guilty by a jury and has been jailed for 16 years.

Thompson, of Ashley Road, St Pauls, Bristol, raped a woman in her 20s in a property in Swindon on 29 May 2021.

The incident was reported to Wiltshire Police the following day and Thompson was swiftly arrested on suspicion of rape.

During the investigation by Wiltshire Police, the case was connected to a similar Avon and Somerset Police investigation into another allegation of rape against Thompson, this time taking place in Bristol in the early hours of 1 September 2019.

On that occasion, the victim was on a night out with friends when she was approached by Thompson. Thompson befriended the victim before attacking her in his car, sexually assaulting and raping her.

The victim reported the incident in May 2021 and shortly after the two cases were connected.

Following a lengthy investigation from both police forces, Thompson was charged with two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

He pleaded not guilty to all offences.

On May 9, Thompson was found guilty by a jury following a trial and on 22 June he was sentenced to 16 years in jail – eight years for each case – plus a further three years on licence. He will also be placed on the sex offenders’ register.

Wiltshire Police investigating officer DS Philip Nash said: “This is a lengthy sentence that treats Thompson’s crimes with the severity they deserve, and I’m pleased he will now face an extended period behind bars.

“I’d like to commend the victims for their bravery in coming forward – we appreciate how difficult it is for victims of sexual offences to speak out about what’s happened to them.

“This conviction demonstrates that Wiltshire Police will always take these kinds of offences incredibly seriously and we hope that it encourages others who have experienced sexual assault to speak out so offenders face justice for their crimes.”

Investigating officer DC Bethan Doyle, from Avon and Somerset's Operation Bluestone team, said: "I cannot commend the victims enough for having the bravery to come forward and for supporting this prosecution through a lengthy process.

"The sentence is welcomed by the victim of our case and reflects the seriousness of what happened to her. She was extremely courageous to come forward, which left her feeling humiliated and traumatised.

"Incidents such as this have a lasting and profound impact and we hope that both victims have had the justice they so rightly deserve.

"Thompson is a dangerous individual who has taken advantage of two vulnerable women and has then refused to accept his actions and put the victims through a trial, forcing them to relive what he had done to them."

Wiltshire Police would always urge victims of sexual offences to report these to the police. You can do this by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Victims can also seek support and counselling from the Swindon and Wiltshire Sexual Assault Referral Centre helpline on 01793 781916.