Cate Blanchett makes special appearance at Glastonbury Festival 2023 

Watch the performance here, from the BBC coverage

Blanchett was dressed in a yellow suit with green sunglasses and red headphones for the band’s performance of The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte.

The actress stars in the music video for that particular single, wearing the same outfit.

Kicking off the band’s set on Friday (23 June) on the Park Stage, singer Russell Mael told the crowd: “Hopefully as many of you know we have a brand new album, it just came out a couple of weeks ago.

“We have a super special treat tonight.

“We did a video for this song recently and we had the great honour of having the great actor Cate Blanchett join us – where are you Cate Blanchett?”

Blanchett then appeared on stage and went on to perform a series of energetic moves. When the song was over, she left the stage without saying a word.

Sparks consists of Ron and Russell Mael. The brothers have previously said: “We met Cate Blanchett in Paris at the Cesar Awards last year, little knowing that a year later one of the great actors of our time – and a splendid person – would graciously consent to lending her booty-shaking skills to the first video from our new album.”