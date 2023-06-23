Rumours are circulating that Harry Styles could be set to appear alongside music icon Elton John at Glastonbury Festival.

The 76-year-old will play his last ever UK show on the Pyramid Stage at this year's event.

He has promised fans some 'surprises' and even suggested there would be some special guests.

Social media was alight with potential rumours about who the secret acts could be and now Harry Styles is the favourite to appear.

The Watermelon Sugar and As It Was star, who is from from Holmes Chapel, has been performing around the UK as part of his own tour but has no dates on the night of Elton's Glastonbury show.

While Elton John hasn't worked directly with Harry Styles before, he is a big fan. Elton recently revealed he would "love" to work with the former One Direction star, adding that he is a "great guy".