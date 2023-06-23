The Arctic Monkeys will be performing their headline set at Glastonbury Festival tonight just days after they cancelled a gig because lead singer Alex Turner was unwell.

Emily Eavis, daughter of festival founder Michael, confirmed that the band would be headlining on the Pyramid Stage tonight in an interview on BBC Radio 2.

It comes after days of speculation around the band after news broke on Monday that frontman Alex Turner had acute laryngitis, which forced them to cancel their Dublin show on Wednesday.

Asked by Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 if the band were still set to play, Eavis said: “They’re on” which was welcomed with uproarious applause.

She said: “It was a little bit close there for a minute and we were thinking about whether we should have a serious back-up plan in place, but, no, thankfully there on, so that’s great.”

The music officially kicks off on the famous Pyramid Stage tonight.