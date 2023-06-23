Two men and a teenage boy have been assaulted by a group in Swindon.

It happened on Sunday, 18 June, on Moredon Road.

Five people, including three teenagers, have been arrested.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and robbery and is currently in police custody.

A second man, aged 19, was arrested on Monday, 19 June, on suspicion of violent disorder but has since been released on conditional bail.

Two more men, aged 19 and 24, were arrested on Tuesday, 20 June, also on suspicion of violent disorder. They were released on conditional bail.

On Tuesday an 18-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He too has since been released on conditional bail.

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: "Anyone who saw what took place or who may have dashcam footage is asked to call us on 101 quoting log 54230063762.

"Alternatively you can leave information without giving your name by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."