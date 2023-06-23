Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has been spotted backstage at Glastonbury ahead of a rumoured performance by the band at this year's festival.

A photo posted on Twitter appeared to show the lead singer backstage at the famous event.

Foo Fighters are not a confirmed act at the moment but social media has been buzzing with speculation that they will perform ever since the Friday line-up was released.

Foo Fighters are rumoured to play the main stage on Friday evening Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

The list contained one slot for a band called 'The Churnups'.

The 'band's' social media posted an update on Twitter yesterday confirming it was at the festival.

Despite having a prime spot on the Pyramid Stage, the band doesn't actually exist and so people suggested it could be a set from Pulp or the Foo Fighters.

The sighting comes just hours after Emily Eavis, daughter of festival founder Michael, confirmed that Arctic Monkeys would be performing on Friday night despite previous concerns over lead singer Alex Turner.

