Foo Fighters surprise set at Glastonbury Festival 2023

Foo Fighters are currently finishing off a surprise set at Glastonbury.

The band took to the Pyramid Stage at 6.15pm tonight (23 June) in a slot which was billed under the name The Churnups. They opened with All My Life to an applause from the crowd.

An hour before the slot, the band posted a photo of flags within the festival crowd, one with the phrase Churn It Up brandished across it, and tagged the post #Glastonbury 2023.

Lead singer Dave Grohl was spotted backstage earlier today

Co-organiser Emily Eavis told Radio 2 this morning: “To be honest, I think there’s a lot of rumours that are circulating about The Churnups – one of which is true.

“I don’t think I can completely confirm, but it’s coming soon.

Thousands of people are at the Pyramid Stage in the sunshine Credit: PA

“But this is a huge, huge, huge, huge surprise and we have kept this secret for so long, just me and (her husband) Nick, we didn’t even tell the kids we were like ‘Nobody can know this’ and I think it’s going to be extraordinary later.”

It will be the rock band’s third time headlining the festival after topping the bill on 2007 and 2013.

The slot will be followed by rock duo Royal Blood and then the night will close with rock band Arctic Monkeys.

If you're wondering how the band got to Glastonbury, it was by train. Great Western Railway shared a photo of Grohl and said: " Even rock royalty knows that there is no better way to travel to Glastonbury than by train! You never know who is going to churn up on board our trains!"