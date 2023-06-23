Play Brightcove video

A former worker at Avon and Somerset Police has told ITV West Country he experienced "the worst racist abuse imaginable" while working at the force.

The man, who was previously employed as an investigator, described a "toxic" culture of bullying within his department - claiming amongst other things that a book on how to read English was left on his desk.

It comes less than a week after the force's Chief Constable, Sarah Crew, admitted Avon and Somerset Police is "institutionally racist".

The former worker, who has asked to remain anonymous, claimed the experience had a "huge impact" on his mental health and that he still experiences panic attacks as a result.

Recalling his time at the force he said: "They gave me a book on how to read English, made fun of my accent, my hair, making sexual comments about my wife.

"Colleagues placed my home phone number in strip clubs so my family would receive perverted calls.

"I joined the force so I could build bridges between communities but my fellow officers did not believe in this.

"If I was a white member of staff I would have been treated completely differently."

The whistleblower claims he raised the issues multiple times but was "forced out and made redundant".

He added that he had attempted to take the force to an employment tribunal but faced with the prospect of large legal bills he withdrew the complaint.

In response to his claims, Deputy Chief Constable Nikki Watson at Avon and Somerset Police said: “Firstly I want to apologise for the distress and hurt our former employee has experienced during their time at Avon and Somerset Police.

"Ever since we were first made aware of these allegations, they have been treated with the utmost seriousness and we have made it our priority to understand what happened. "

She went on to add: “[A number of years have] passed since the time of these allegations and I am confident that if incidents of this nature were reported by an employee today, our response would be very different.

The comments come just days after Chief Constable Sarah Crew said she believed the police force was institutionally racist.

"We are committed to becoming an anti-racist organisation and will use all learnings from this complaint to support our progress towards this."

His claims come a week after Chief Constable Sarah Crew said she believes her own force is institutionally racist.Ms Crew examined her force's performance based on Baroness Louise Casey's criteria.Baroness Casey investigated the performance of the Metropolitan Police following the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer.Sarah Crew said: "I recognise the issues around race, sexism and homophobia at Avon and Somerset Police. Perhaps not as stark as we’ve seen elsewhere, but they are here nonetheless."When it comes to race, I’m in no doubt that, by Baroness Casey’s criteria at least, Avon and Somerset Police is institutionally racist."