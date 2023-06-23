The first big day of Glastonbury 2023 is here with the festival's main stages set to have their first acts of the weekend today.

Arctic Monkeys will headline the Pyramid Stage this evening. It follows concerns the band may cancel after lead singer Alex Turner became ill, forcing them to cancel a gig in Dublin earlier this month.

The Artic Monkeys will end a day of music that will see other big names such as Stefflon Don and Texas also take to Glastonbury's biggest stage.

There's one act that's left fans puzzled, though - The Churnups. Despite having a prime spot on the Pyramid Stage, the band doesn't actually exist. Rumours have swirled about who will appear in the slot - with Pulp and the Foo Fighters the most heavily rumoured acts.

There's also a secret set still to be announced over on Woodsies, formerly known as the John Peel stage, at 7.30pm just after The Courteeners will have finished their set.

Over on the Other Stage, Fred Again is sure to draw a big crowd while the Chemical Brothers will finally get to perform their DJ set from the Arcadia spider after having to pull out last year due to Covid.

Here's the line-up for the biggest stages at Glastonbury Festival 2023 on Friday...

Pyramid Stage

ARCTIC MONKEYS - 22:15 - 23:45

ROYAL BLOOD - 20:15 - 21:15

THE CHURNUPS - 18:15 - 19:30

TEXAS - 16:15 - 17:15

STEFFLON DON - 14:45 - 15:45

MAISIE PETERS - 13:15 - 14:15

THE MASTER MUSICIANS OF JOUJOUKA - 12:00 - 12:45

The Other Stage

WIZKID - 22:30 - 23:45

FRED AGAIN.. - 20:30 - 21:30

CHVRCHES - 18:45 - 19:45

KREPT & KONAN - 17:15 - 18:15

CARLY RAE JEPSEN - 15:45 - 16:45

LIGHTNING SEEDS - 14:15 - 15:15

THE HIVES - 13:00 - 13:45

BEN HOWARD - 11:30 - 12:30

West Holts

KELIS - 22:15 - 23:45

YOUNG FATHERS - 20:30 - 21:30

JOEY BADA$$ - 19:00 - 20:00

GABRIELS - 17:30 - 18:30

LOUIS COLE - 16:00 - 17:00

ADG7 - 14:30 - 15:30

YAYA BEY -13:00 - 14:00

STAR FEMININE BAND - 11:30 - 12:30

Woodsies

HOT CHIP - 22:30 - 23:45

WARPAINT - 21:00 - 22:00

**TBA** - 19:30 - 20:30

COURTEENERS - 18:00 - 19:00

PALE WAVES - 16:30 - 17:30

DIGGA D - 15:15 - 16:00

FLO 14:00 - 14:45

BRU-C - 12:45 - 13:30

THE SIXSTERS - 11:30 - 12:15

The Park Stage

FEVER RAY - 23:00 - 00:15

SPARKS - 21:15 - 22:15

SHYGIRL - 19:45 - 20:45

THE COMET IS COMING - 18:15 - 19:15

UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA - 116:45 - 17:45

BILLY NOMATES - 15:15 - 16:15

LOS BITCHOS - 14:00 - 14:45

ALABASTER DEPLUME - 12:45 - 13:30

ADWAITH - 11:30 - 12:10

Acoustic Stage

THE SAW DOCTORS - 21:30 - 22:45

STEVE EARLE - 20:00 - 21:00

GAVIN JAMES - 18:30 - 19:30

NEWTON FAULKNER - 17:00 - 18:00

SETH LAKEMAN - 16:00 - 16:40

THE MARY WALLOPERS - 15:00 - 15:40

MARTIN STEPHENSON & THE DAINTEES - 14:00 - 14:40

SNIFF 'N' THE TEARS - 13:00 - 13:40

ALLISON RUSSELL - 12:10 - 12:40

AL LEWIS - 11:30 - 12:00

Avalon

THE DAMNED - 23:05 - 00:20

FREYA RIDINGS - 21:35 - 22:35

XAVIER RUDD - 20:05 - 21:05

LAURA MVULA - 18:35 - 19:35

LOTTERY WINNERS - 17:05 - 18:05

JAMIE WEBSTER - 15:35 - 16:35

FANNY LUMSDEN - 14:15 - 15:05

HOBO JONES & THE JUNKYARD DOGS - 13:00 - 13:50

Arcadia

SHERELLE - 02:00 - 03:00

FLOATING POINTS B2B DAPHNI - 00:30 - 02:00

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS (DJ SET) - 22:30 - 00:30

ELKKA - 21:30 - 22:30

For the line-up for smaller stages and late-night acts go to Glastonbury Festival's website.