Glastonbury Festival 2023: Music gets underway on the Pyramid Stage

The Master Musicians of Joujouka have kicked off the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023.

The group of 10 Sufi musicians from a village in the southern Rif Mountains in Morocco opened the main stage this year with a form of trance beats which are said to be “used for healing”.

Joujouka were the first act on the Pyramid Stage in 2023 Credit: PA Images

They played a range of drums and woodwind-type instruments while donning brown robes over a white shirt with a cream headpiece.

They were introduced to the stage with the host saying: “Good morning Glastonbury, we have a fantastic band to start us off with here on the Pyramid Stage – The Master Musicians of Joujouka.”

The festival headliners on Friday are Arctic Monkeys and it was confirmed earlier today that they would be performing despite the fact their frontman was unwell earlier this week.

It is a busy day for music fans at the festival but one act has left people puzzled.

The Churnups, despite having a prime spot on the Pyramid Stage, the band doesn't actually exist. Rumours have swirled about who will appear in the slot - with Pulp and the Foo Fighters the most heavily rumoured acts.

There's also a secret set still to be announced over on Woodsies, formerly known as the John Peel stage, at 7.30pm just after The Courteeners will have finished their set.

Over on the Other Stage, Fred Again is sure to draw a big crowd while the Chemical Brothers will finally get to perform their DJ set from the Arcadia spider after having to pull out last year due to Covid.