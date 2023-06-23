It's known for embracing unique style and fashion.

And as Glastonbury Festival gets underway, attendees have not disappointed with their elaborate and creative headpieces.

Here are some of our favourite headwear choices spotted at Worthy Farm so far...

Harriet Holt embracing life at Worthy Farm in Somerset Credit: PA Images

Festivalgoer Alex McGuire from Taunton shows off a second elaborate hat Credit: PA Images

Festivalgoer Maria Lovit, aged 40, from London, shows off her fun pipe cleaner headgear Credit: PA Images

Maria was joined by her friend Miranda Cromwell, aged 38, who donned a pom-pom and tassle number Credit: PA Images

A festivalgoer in a unicorn headband and heart-shaped sunglasses at the Glastonbury Festival Credit: PA Images

Music officially kicks off on the Pyramid Stage at the festival today.

Emily Eavis, daughter of the festival founder Michael, confirmed this morning that headliners Arctic Monkeys would be playing despite initial health concerns over the frontman Alex Turner.

Some big names have now also been announced in to the previously 'TBA' slots, with Fatboy Slim and the Pretenders confirmed to be attending over the coming days.

You can read a full line-up of Friday's performances here.