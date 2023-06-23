Glastonbury Festival 2023: The best headwear spotted at Worthy Farm so far
It's known for embracing unique style and fashion.
And as Glastonbury Festival gets underway, attendees have not disappointed with their elaborate and creative headpieces.
Here are some of our favourite headwear choices spotted at Worthy Farm so far...
Music officially kicks off on the Pyramid Stage at the festival today.
Emily Eavis, daughter of the festival founder Michael, confirmed this morning that headliners Arctic Monkeys would be playing despite initial health concerns over the frontman Alex Turner.
Some big names have now also been announced in to the previously 'TBA' slots, with Fatboy Slim and the Pretenders confirmed to be attending over the coming days.
