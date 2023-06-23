Two men have been found guilty of being involved in significant drug dealing.

Callum Thorn and Benjamin Danso-Obeng were tried at Swindon Crown Court which concluded on 23 June.

A police operation on 9 February 2022 secured 5kg of cocaine and heroin, both class A drugs - one of the largest quantities ever recovered in Swindon.

Benjamin Danso-Obeng, 31, of Acorn Way, Hardwicke, Gloucester, was found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug and possession of criminal property.

Callum Thorn, 25, of Kingsham Road, Chichester, was found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine, two counts of possessing criminal property, possession with intent to supply a class A drug and possession of an offensive weapon.

They have both been remanded in custody.

Before the trial, Laura Taylor, 33, of Frank Warmin Court in Swindon and Jordan Starr, 35 of Ermin Street in Swindon, had pleaded guilty to drugs charges in relation to this case.

The court heard Danso-Obeng ran a business importing noodles from Holland which he had been using as a cover for his illegal dealing - storing drugs in Lok and Store, Kembrey Park, Swindon.

Thorn was also found in possession of an extendable baton, a starting pistol and ammunition and had £1,050 cash on him.

A further 1kg of cocaine and 500g of heroin were found in a safe at Starr’s home address.

The police operation continued on 5 May 2022, when Thorn was further arrested in connection with possession of £3,500 cash and £8,000 worth of class A drugs.

Detective Chief Inspector Angela Shipp, the senior investigating officer in this case, said: "Criminals such as Callum Thorn and Benjamin Danso-Obeng who deal drugs in our communities cause significant harm and this police operation to disrupt their criminality has taken considerable efforts by the investigation team and for this, I would like to thank them for their diligence and hard work."

A date will be set in due course for the sentence to be delivered.

