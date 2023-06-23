Joe Wicks warms up crowds with workout class at Glastonbury Festival 2023

Play Brightcove video

The nation’s favourite PE teacher ran a workout to kick off Glastonbury Festival 2023 earlier today (23 June).

He said he hopes the session sets festival-goers up for an “amazing day dancing around”.

Wicks took to the The Gateway stage to guide thousands through a 30-minute HIIT workout.

He told the crowd: “I love doing live events. I actually bought two tickets for Glastonbury right, and I thought ‘imagine if I could do a workout’.”

He said he hopes the session sets festival-goers up for an “amazing day dancing around”.

Wicks said he tried to get in touch with Glastonbury through Instagram and Twitter but had no luck. However, he found an email address and told organisers he’d love to do it and it paid off - they found him a stage.

Afterwards he said: “I’m here as a punter and I’ve never been. There's definitely going to be some hungover people and I think exercise is a great way of shaking some of that off. Hopefully they come, leave with a smile on their face, and don’t throw up in the corner.”