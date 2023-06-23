A man accused of offences relating to wearing a black gimp suit in North Somerset is to face new charges after the case against him was discontinued.

Joshua Hunt, 31, had previously been accused of two counts of affray and one count each of possession of a bladed article and committing an act of outraging public decency.

One of the affray charges and the possession of a bladed article charge related to an incident in Bleadon, near Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, on 9 May.

The second affray charge related to an incident in the same area on 7 May, while the outraging public decency charge related to an incident in Cleeve on 25 October last year.

But a spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service said he will now face new charges relating to the same incidents.

He said: "The charges against Joshua Hunt have been reviewed in accordance with the code for crown prosecutors and proceedings at Bristol Crown Court have been concluded,"

"Proceedings have been commenced in relation to two alternative charges contrary to the Public Order Act 1986."

Mr Hunt is due to appear before North Somerset Magistrates’ Court to face the new charges on 18 July.