Michael Eavis names police horse at Glastonbury Festival 2023

Avon and Somerset Police have had one of their horses named Pilton by Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis at this year's event.

Pilton, an 11-year-old male horse, joined Avon and Somerset Police in December last year. Police horses attend the festival, which is held near the Somerset village of Pilton, year after year to provide a police presence.

The naming took place at the festival itself. Eavis said: “I have always had a love of horses. We have had police horses at the festival for around 20 years so it’s a good thing for us.”

Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Pilton’s trainer PC Elizabeth Livingstone said: “[Pilton] is a pleasure to train and is progressing really well. We have a longstanding association with Glastonbury Festival, and the attendance of the police horses provides a familiar reassuring presence.

“We are always welcomed by Mr Eavis and as he started off the Pilton Pop Festival it seemed fitting to ask him if he would do the honours.”

The festival founder did not open the gates of the event this year, his daughter Emily took on the task solo instead.

He has been seen around the event though and even appeared on stage to sing some classic songs.

Music gets underway on the Pyramid Stage today, with Arctic Monkeys set to headline. A potential performance from Foo Fighters has now become more likely after frontman Dave Grohl was seen backstage today.

You can see Friday's full line-up here.