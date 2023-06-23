New bus services between Bristol and Amsterdam

New bus services starting in July will help link Bristol to major cities across Europe including Amsterdam, Bruges and Rotterdam.

The services, launched by FlixBus, will see five new routes created with tickets for Amsterdam coaches starting at just £27.99.

Tickets for Bruges will start at £19.99 though.

Operating five days a week, the journey between Bristol and Amsterdam is expected to take around 15 hours.

The plan is that they will be launched in time for summer, with buses starting on 21 July.