Contractors are being brought in to move the masses of seaweed that have accumulated on Weymouth beach.

It comes after people slammed the town council for failing to clear the algae at the beginning of the month.

Tonnes of seaweed have been thrown up by the tide, drawing flies and seagulls to the beach.

At a council meeting it was outlined that that volumes of seaweed this year have been much higher than expected due to the extremely high tides and strong north-easterly wind.

Usually once thrown onto the beach it is reclaimed by the next high tide, but as the conditions have not been repeated the seaweed remains there, just as the summer holidays are set to begin.

An online statement from the council said: "Weymouth Town Council is committed to positive, supportive management of natural environments, and for this reason we do not remove algal deposits from the beach, as it forms an important part of the delicate marine ecosystem.

"I thank the public for their support in this stance and in embracing the wonderful, natural environment which we are custodians of."

"For this reason, we have engaged contractors to move the sea algae deposits a little further down the beach to ensure that the next high tide can reach the stranded matter and return it to the sea so it can continue to form an important part of the food chain.

"This will be done in time for the main visitor season to ensure the marine ecosystem is protected, and everyone can enjoy the beach and it’s wonderful environment including fish, crabs, dolphins, and even the occasional sea turtle that feed on the seaweed."