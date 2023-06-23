Teenager killed in car crash near Bristol city centre 

An 18-year-old boy was killed in a car crash in Bristol on the afternoon of 22 June.

Emergency services responded to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a car on the A4 Bath Road near Hicks Gate roundabout, in Brislington, at around 3.45pm.

The 18-year-old motorcyclist was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Insp Tom Fitzpatrick said: "I would like to express my deepest sympathies for the young man's family during such a tragic time. Our specially-trained family liaison officer will be offering the family support over the coming weeks.

"We are appealing for the public's help following this tragic collision.

"If you were travelling on the A4 Bath Road and witnessed the incident, have dashcam footage or saw either a Yamaha motorcycle or a blue Vauxhall Crossland in the time leading up to the collision, please get in touch with us."

To report any information, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223147737.