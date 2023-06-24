Blossoms have revealed they will be performing alongside 80s pop icon Rick Astley for tonight's 'TBC' set.

Rick Astley, who finished his set on the Pyramid Stage this afternoon (Saturday, June 24) will join Blossoms in a tribute performance to The Smiths.

The band tweeted just before 1pm: "Us & our friend @RickAstley performing our favourite Smiths songs today. Woodsies Stage. @Glastonbury 6pm X"

Rumours had been bubbling for weeks that the two acts would collaborate.

Earlier this year, bassist of the Smiths, Andy Rourke, passed away following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The collaboration between Rick Astley and Blossoms at this year's Glastonbury Festival will pay tribute to The Smiths once more.