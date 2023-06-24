Rumours that Britney Spears will appear at this years Glastonbury Festival have intensified after the star dropped a hint on social media.

Spears posted a photo earlier in the week captioned with three British Flag emoji's leading fans to believe she was on her way to the UK.

It's rumoured that Britney could be one of four surprise acts to perform with Sir Elton John on Sunday 25 June.

The pop star collaborated with Sir Elton on their track Hold Me Closer (Tiny Dancer) just last year.

Sir Elton John will be bringing 'four collaborators of his choosing' on stage at Glastonbury Festival, his husband David Furnish has confirmed.

He will perform on the Pyramid stage tomorrow (Sunday 25 June), for his last ever UK show.

Just this afternoon, its rumoured that Britney Spears was spotted at Bristol Airport.

One person tweeted: "Britney Spears spotted at Bristol Airport.

"Hit me Babber one more time"