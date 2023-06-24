Lewis Capaldi made his live comeback on Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage this evening after cancelling other shows in June to prepare for the festival.

Huge crowds gathered at the festivals main stage as he kicked off his set.

The Scottish singer opened with Forget Me, the lead single from his recently released second studio album.

Wearing a plain white T-shirt, Capaldi greeted the crowd by saying: “Glastonbury, how are we doing?”

Earlier this month, the Brit Award-winning singer cancelled all of his upcoming commitments ahead of the festival on Worthy Farm to allow himself time to “rest and recover”.

As Capaldi played guitar and sang his track Forever, a flight of Red Arrows planes flew over Glastonbury.

After he finished the track, he asked the crowd if that was a usual thing, adding: “Does that happen a lot? No? So they just thought ‘You know what that Lewis Capaldi set needs, send in the Red Arrows."

Lewis Capaldi teased the Glastonbury crowd that an Ed Sheeran guest appearance could be on the cards ahead of performing his song Pointless, which he wrote with Sheeran.

He said: “Ed has been in America for the last little while so he’s not been over in the UK doing much, but we’re close friends.

“So I phone him up and say ‘This weekend I’m playing the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, it’s a big thing’, we’re good friends…”

The crowd went wild as he teased “Ladies and gentlemen… Ed Sheeran” before adding:“He’s not here. It would be cool if he was.”

The singer dedicated his chart-topping song Before You Go to his late aunt Pat as he continued to move through his main stage set.

After performing Bruises, Capaldi admitted he was starting to lose his voice – but that he was going to power through to end of his slot.

He told the crowd: “I’m going to be honest everybody but I’m starting to lose my voice up here, but we’re going to keep going and we’re going to go until the end.

“I just need you all to sing with me as loud as you can if that’s okay?”

He also asked the crowd if they were feeling hot as the sun beat down on Glastonbury.

Following chants of “Oh Lewis Capaldi”, he finally took his shirt off after teasing earlier in the set that he might have to abandon it when he overheated from performing.

Capaldi revealed he plans to take some more time off after his Glastonbury set on Saturday.

He told the crowd: “I recently took three weeks off just because I’ve been none stop the past year and I wanted to take a wee break from my head for my mental health.

“I wanted to come back and do Glastonbury because it’s obviously so incredible so I just want to thank you all for coming out. I was scared but you’ve really made me feel at ease so thank you very much for that.”

Capaldi added: “I feel like I’ll be taking another wee break over the next couple of weeks so you probably won’t see much of me for the rest of the year maybe even. But when I do come back, when I do see you, I hope you’re all still up for watching.”