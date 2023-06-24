Glastonbury Festival has paid an emotional tribute to the victims of the Nottingham attacks.

Barnaby Webber from Taunton, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates were stabbed to death in Nottingham in the early hours of Tuesday 13 June.

Pictures of the three victims were displayed on stage screens at Worthy Farm as festivalgoers stood in silence as a mark of respect.

An announcement read: "Please pause to remember Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates who tragically lost their lives in Nottingham on the 13th of June.

"Their families have taken comfort from the overwhelming outpouring of love, support and solidarity they have felt.

"We stand with them."

A round of applause from the crowd followed.

Glastonbury Festival retweeted the post.