Guns N' Roses headline Glastonbury Festival 2023

Guns N' Roses have taken to the stage as the headline act for Saturday at Glastonbury Festival 2023.

Axl Rose thanked fans for “inviting” Guns N’ Roses to Glastonbury, as the US rock legends kicked off their debut performance at the world-famous festival.

The band wasted no time in firing up crowds, playing a selection of hit songs including Bad Obsession, Chinese Democracy and Slither.

The performance featured the original line-up of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan – who reunited in 2015.

Fans dressed in Slash’s trademark top hat, dark glasses and long black hair wigs, erupted as the guitarist struck up the famous opening riff to their hit song Welcome To The Jungle.

Switching up the lyrics, Rose sang: “Do you know where you are? You’re in the jungle, Glastonbury!”

Addressing crowds, he told them: “How you doing? We’d like to thank you for inviting us – thank you.”

Rose later reassured fans that he was not trying to “wuss out” by not coming out to interact with them, saying: "I can only walk so far, because if I walk out here I can only hear the crowd I can’t hear the band. I’m not trying to wuss out,” he said.

Guns N’ Roses’ two-hour-plus set closes out the fifth day at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, which saw performances from other big names including Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, and The Pretenders.