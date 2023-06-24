Another heat health warning has been issued for parts of the UK as temperatures are expected to soar to 32C.

The UK Health and Safety Agency and the Met Office have put the warning in place for Glastonbury weekend, extending to 9am on Monday, covering most of the South West.

Temperatures will be in the high 20s for large parts of England, including Somerset.

Thousands who are descending on Somerset for Glastonbury will welcome the warm weather, although they could see some rain and thunder moving in from the west.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: “For those headed to the festival, tomorrow looks like another fine day, plenty of sunshine there.

“There will be an increased chance on Sunday, from that weather front I mentioned from the west, of a little bit of rain developing across Glastonbury.

“You need to keep an eye on that as it could be very sharp.

“Very warm throughout, temperatures in the mid 20s, 25C or 26C and the fresher air coming in for when things are finishing up on Monday.”