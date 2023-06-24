Huge crowds turned out to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2023 to see a special performance paying tribute to the NHS.

Three local medical staff members joined a poet on the main stage to pay tribute to 75 years of the service.

Bristol poet Miles Chambers read out a poem alongside workers Ben, Angela and Rebecca, which was met with rapturous cheers from the thousands gathered at stage ahead of Lewis Capaldi’s performance.

“I see humanity I see care; I see people who are always there. I see an institution free to all whether you’re rich or poor young or old”, Mr Chambers said as they recited the poem.

Among the NHS staff members on stage was Rebecca Hall, a 53-year-old GP from the nearby Glastonbury Surgery, who was wearing pink scrubs.

After the poem was read, Ms Hall paid tribute to a group of medics who had responded to a medical emergency at the festival this weekend called Abby, Gemma, Ginny and Katie.

A film showing scenes from hospitals and other medical settings was played behind the quartet reading the poem and the crowd received the reading and speeches with cheers and many could be heard saying: “Thank you.”

Glastonbury Festival's official Twitter page retweeted a picture showing huge crowds turning out for the tribute.

The festival unveiled a large grass-painted mural earlier in the week to pay tribute to the NHS.