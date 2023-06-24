Lizzo took to the main stage at Glastonbury Festival 2023 kicking off her set with a performance of her hit song Cuz I Love You.

The US pop superstar appeared on stage in a pink and black corseted jumpsuit, after the screen behind her displayed a message of love.

“These are songs about love. Self love. Family love. Friend love. Love is what the world needs to be a better place,” the message read.

“Take time to give love to yourself today. Treat yourself the way you deserve to be treated. Treat others the same.”

Whipping her long green hair around, Lizzo performed 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) before pausing to take in the crowd, smiling widely.

Lizzo performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2023 Credit: PA

For her next song, Grrrls, Lizzo changed into a shining pink jumpsuit, in which she performed another high energy dance routine.

Donning her own Yitty brand hat, she followed up immediately with Boys.

Changing into yet another outfit, a long, shimmering golden dress, Lizzo struck up a soulful rendition of Jerome, collapsing to the floor as she finished.

“I want everyone now to say I’m special, look at your neighbour and say you’re special. In case nobody told you today Glastonbury, you’re special,” she said, before singing her single Special.

Lizzo later took up her flute to assist with a performance of her song Coldplay, telling crowds that the British group was “one of my favourite bands”.

Play Brightcove video

She continued with a short classical flute piece, which led into her hit song Truth Hurts.

Lizzo told crowds she was “so moved” by performing on the main stage, having first played Glastonbury in 2018.

“I’m just so overwhelmed,” she said.

“The first time I played this festival was 2018 – in one of those big tents. Nobody was in there. But me and my DJ… we kept playing, and we played our hearts out, and now I stand before you and I’m so moved.”

Expressing further gratitude to her fans, Lizzo said: “I want to say thank you Glastonbury for having me and putting me on this stage.

“I want to say thank you all for being here – your time means the world to me. It’s very important that I let you know that.”

She then launched into About Damn Time.