Police officers at Glastonbury Festival 2023 are warning festival goers not to leave valuables in tents.

Officers manning the festival tweeted a picture of a phone left in a tent with the caption: "Spotted by officers this morning by one of our officers.

"Don't leave valuables in your tent, it really isn't worth it.

"Make sure to make use of one of the free lock ups available, or use one of our handy phone pouches!

The force manned by Avon and Somerset Police have also encouraged festival goers to tell officers or security if they see something that doesn't seem right at the festival.